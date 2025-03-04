Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Towns County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Murray County, Walker County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, White County, Union County, Dade County
8
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Putnam County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Stephens County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Towns County, Dade County, Walker County, Pickens County, White County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Union County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:42 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Fannin County, Union County, Murray County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Gordon County, White County, Whitfield County, Pickens County

2 Walton County men charged with child sex crimes

By
Published  March 4, 2025 5:38pm EST
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

William Grady Scott and Samuel Berkovich (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two Walton County men for the sexual exploitation of children following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
    • William Grady Scott, 26, of Loganville, was arrested on Feb. 26, for distributing child sexual abuse material online.
    • Samuel Berkovich, 18, of Monroe, was arrested on Feb. 27, for distributing child sexual abuse material via multiple social media platforms.
    • Both men face three counts of sexual exploitation of children and were booked into the Walton County Jail.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two Walton County men were arrested late last month for the sexual exploitation of children, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (CEACC) tipped Walton County officials off to both suspects, who were accused of owning and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

It began in October 2024, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) CEACC Unit began looking into the online activity of 26-year-old William Grady Scott from Loganville. That investigation led to a search warrant for his home. He was arrested on Feb. 26, 2025, after officials found he had been distributing abusive material over the internet using a messaging platform.

William Grady Scott, age 26, of Loganville (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Also in October 2024, the GBI CEACC Unit began looking into 18-year-old Samuel Berkovich of Monroe.

They also received a search warrant for his home where they found he had also been distributing abusive materials online. They said he used multiple social media platforms to do so.

Samuel Berkovich, age 18, of Monroe (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested on Feb. 27, and has also been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both men are being held in the Walton County Jail.

What's next:

This is an ongoing effort by the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to name and arrest those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Source: The Walton County Sheriff's Office provided the information shared in this article.

Walton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews