2 Walton County men charged with child sex crimes

Two Walton County men were arrested late last month for the sexual exploitation of children, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (CEACC) tipped Walton County officials off to both suspects, who were accused of owning and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

It began in October 2024, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) CEACC Unit began looking into the online activity of 26-year-old William Grady Scott from Loganville. That investigation led to a search warrant for his home. He was arrested on Feb. 26, 2025, after officials found he had been distributing abusive material over the internet using a messaging platform.

William Grady Scott, age 26, of Loganville (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Also in October 2024, the GBI CEACC Unit began looking into 18-year-old Samuel Berkovich of Monroe.

They also received a search warrant for his home where they found he had also been distributing abusive materials online. They said he used multiple social media platforms to do so.

Samuel Berkovich, age 18, of Monroe (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested on Feb. 27, and has also been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both men are being held in the Walton County Jail.

What's next:

This is an ongoing effort by the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to name and arrest those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.