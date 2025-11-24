Walton County man missing for nearly a month

The Brief Chris Hanna of Walton County has been missing since Nov. 4, and his truck was found 70 miles away in Coweta County. Surveillance video shows a man leaving Hanna’s truck and getting into a black SUV. His family and multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for answers.



Nearly a month after Chris Hanna vanished, his family and investigators are still searching for answers — including how his SUV ended up 70 miles from his home and why no one has heard from him since.

What they're saying:

The Walton County man, who owns a car-hauling business, was last seen on Election Day, Nov. 4, and has been missing ever since. His white GMC Sierra was later found abandoned in a Coweta County shopping center.

For John Hanna, Chris’s older brother, the uncertainty has been agonizing.

"We just want him home. That’s the main thing," John said.

Chris, known to his family as "the fun uncle" who made sure "the grandkids, nieces, and nephews have that fun," hasn’t contacted anyone in weeks. The family says the only activity on his bank account since his disappearance has been a few automatic withdrawals.

John recalls the last time he spoke to his brother.

"When he called me, I told him, ‘Give me a few minutes and I’ll call you back,’" John said. "He didn’t sound like there was anything wrong."

That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Timeline:

Investigators say the timeline of Hanna’s disappearance raises more questions than answers.

His first cellphone pinged near Minnix Road and Sischer Road, close to the Coweta-Fayette County line, around the time he was likely traveling for work. But just 20 minutes later, data from a second cellphone placed him in Forest Park, near Starr Park.

Around that same time, a Flock camera spotted his white GMC Sierra traveling along Jonesboro Road and Courtney Drive, not far from one of his businesses — a small snack shop.

Later that night, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office report indicates that one of his phones was traced to a Publix shopping center in Coweta County. Surveillance video from the area shows a man exiting a white pickup truck — believed to be Hanna’s — and getting into a black SUV before driving away.

"The video they have shows the truck being dropped off," John explained. "It’s too blurry to tell 100% if it’s him, but looking at it — I know my brother’s demeanor, I know how it takes him to get out of a vehicle. I personally don’t think that’s my brother."

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities from multiple jurisdictions, including Walton and Coweta Counties, are continuing to investigate Hanna’s disappearance.

The family is pleading for anyone who may have seen something — or recognizes the vehicles mentioned — to come forward.

"There’s a big hole missing in our family," John said. "We just want him home."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.