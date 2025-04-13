Walton County deputy killed in off-duty traffic accident

The Walton County community is mourning the loss of a beloved deputy who reportedly died while off-duty.

What they're saying:

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share that our Deputy Jake Monk has died from injuries in an off-duty traffic accident," said a spokesperson for the Walton County Sheriff's Office. "Deputy Monk was not only a fine deputy but an equally good soldier who served his country with honor. More importantly, Jake was the father of two precious children who now will never know their father."

"Please keep the family, friends and all of Walton County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this very sad time in our lives."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office hasn't revealed further details about the tragic incident or any services in the works.

FOX 5 Atlanta will keep you updated as we learn more.

How to help Deputy Jake Monk's family

What you can do:

"We are already being asked how you can help this family," said a spokesperson for the Walton County Sheriff's Office. "If you wish to do so, please make your contributions to Deputies Beyond the Badge using their website. All donations will go directly to the family."