Walton County commissioners meeting becomes heated over tax increase

The Brief Walton County raised millage rate nearly 20% in August. Residents pack meeting, demand commissioners roll back hike. Officials say hike funds federally mandated public safety center.



The debate over property taxes in Walton County is showing no signs of slowing down, a month after commissioners approved a nearly 20% increase to the millage rate.

What they're saying:

At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, residents packed the room to demand that officials roll back the tax hike. Public comments grew heated, with audience members cheering, shouting and accusing commissioners of ignoring community concerns.

"You should tighten your belts before asking us for more money," one resident said, while another added, "Our voices don’t matter. This board has lost the support of many of the taxpayers."

Commissioners approved the increase in August, citing the need to pay for a federally mandated public safety center. County spokesman Ben Hammond previously said the hike would average about $20 more per year for most taxpayers, depending on property values and exemptions.

Residents, however, have organized petitions and protests in recent weeks, saying the decision lacked transparency and accountability. More than 3,300 people have signed a petition opposing the increase, according to speakers at the meeting.

The other side:

Officials have noted that a decrease in the school tax rate could offset some of the impact. Still, many residents remain skeptical, saying the hike erodes trust in county leadership.