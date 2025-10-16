Fire prompts brief evacuation at Lithia Springs Walmart
Firefighters surround an outdoor trash compactor behind the Walmart on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs after a small fire prompted an evacuation on Oct. 16, 2025. The blaze was contained and the store reopened shortly after crews arrived. (FOX 5)
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - The Walmart in Lithia Springs was briefly evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a report of a fire.
What we know:
Firefighters and police were called to the Walmart located along Thornton Road just south of Interstate 20 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
SKYFOX 5, which flew over the scene around 5 p.m., saw firefighters surrounding an outside trash compactor.
A spokesperson for Walmart told FOX 5 it was contained in the compactor and the store reopened shortly after firefighters arrived.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what sparked the fires.
No word on injuries.
The Source: Walmart and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.