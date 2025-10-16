Fire prompts brief evacuation at Lithia Springs Walmart

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters surround an outdoor trash compactor behind the Walmart on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs after a small fire prompted an evacuation on Oct. 16, 2025. The blaze was contained and the store reopened shortly after crews arrived. (FOX 5)

The Walmart in Lithia Springs was briefly evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a report of a fire.

What we know:

Firefighters and police were called to the Walmart located along Thornton Road just south of Interstate 20 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

SKYFOX 5, which flew over the scene around 5 p.m., saw firefighters surrounding an outside trash compactor.

A spokesperson for Walmart told FOX 5 it was contained in the compactor and the store reopened shortly after firefighters arrived.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what sparked the fires.

No word on injuries.