'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Mosely dead at 31: TMZ

Actor Moses J. Moseley, known for his role as a zombie in the popular TV show "The Walking Dead," died at 31 years old, TMZ reports.

According to reports, Moses' body was found near Stockbridge. Henry County police said detectives are still investigating, and no police report is available.

The Henry County coroner said the investigation is ongoing and "all avenues are being investigated."

Mosley is credited in six episodes of "The Walking Dead" most notably alongside Danai Gurira as her character, Michonne's "Pet Walkers" also known for roles in "Queen of the South" and "Watchmen."

