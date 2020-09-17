Expand / Collapse search
Volunteers needed for weekend hurricane relief effort

By
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Peachtree City
FOX 5 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta food bank teams up with the Salvation Army

Peachtree City's Midwest Food Bank hopes to fill 1,000 food boxes to send disaster relief to the Gulf Coast.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Metro Atlanta food bank is teaming up with the Salvation Army to send disaster relief to victims of the recent hurricanes.

Midwest Food Bank in Peachtree City is looking for volunteers over the next two days to help pack 1000 food boxes that will fill a semi-trailer bound for the gulf coast. 

Since Hurricane Katrina, the Salvation Army and Midwest Food Bank have been sending hundreds of truckloads of the boxes to storm victims in need.  

They are setting up the assembly line for the Friday and Saturday event. One shift Friday.  Two shifts on Saturday. These boxes are designed to feed a family for several days. 

Midwest Food Bank says the food is half donated from its warehouse, the other half they purchased. So they are also asking for community support. 

Each box will contain a note of encouragement from Midwest Food Bank as well as a scripture.

If you would like more information on volunteering or donations, you can click here to visit their website.