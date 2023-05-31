Visitor seen taking selfie dangerously close to bison in Yellowstone National Park

A visitor was seen taking a selfie dangerously close to a bison while visiting Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

Video captured on May 20 in Wyoming shows a woman standing right next to a bison which was lying down and the person who recorded the video said they were in a "bit of disbelief" by the woman’s actions.

"We felt horrible for the bison. We knew if it just inadvertently stood up, she would be gored and it would most likely have to be euthanized through no fault of its own," the person, who wished to remain anonymous, told Storyful.

The National Park Service (NPS) warned that bison are unpredictable and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

A tourist was spotted taking a selfie dangerously close to a bison at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, on May 20. (Storyful)

NPS advised visitors to stay at least 25 yards from the large mammals and to never pursue or approach them as this could appear threatening to them.

"Animals that attack people may need to be killed," according to the NPS, adding that if "visitors violate rules, rangers may close roadside pullouts to protect animals and people."

Tourists to the park have previously been seen breaching park guidance, with video from early May showing the moment two men took photos just feet from bison, and in 2020, a 72-year-old California woman was gored after getting too close to a bison for a photo.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.