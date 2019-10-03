Virtual Reality experience brings new worlds to The Battery

It’s pretty clear that Natasha Boyd is excited about welcoming people to The VOID at The Battery Atlanta.

"It's just awesome,” the facility’s general manager says. “And it's so hard to describe because...awesome, awesome, awesome!"

So…what exactly is The VOID, and why is it so hard to describe? “We are the most immersive virtual reality experience, ever,” Boyd says, referencing the expansive, secretive space right next to the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery. Inside is a full-scale VR adventure, capable of transporting guests into several different worlds…including that far, far away galaxy of Star Wars.

No photography or video is allowed beyond the “portal,” which means we can’t really show you what the VR experiences look like – but the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire adventure takes brave galaxy defenders and disguises them as stormtroopers, setting them loose on the red-hot planet of Mustafar on a mission to recover Imperial intelligence.

The VOID at The Battery Atlanta is located at 800 Battery Avenue #120 – and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:00 a.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

