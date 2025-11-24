Viral video prompts investigation involving Morehouse, CAU students

article

Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University are responding to a viral video showing an off-campus incident involving two students.

What we know:

According to The Maroon Tiger, Morehouse’s student-run newspaper, a female Clark Atlanta student was allegedly assaulted outside a student housing center by a man reported to be a Morehouse student.

The incident began when the student, identified as Kayla Bryant, complained that a male stepped on her foot as she was preparing to exit an apartment shuttle. Bryant reportedly demanded an apology and he did not comply. Bryant and the man's girlfriend then exchanged words before the girlfriend asked the man if he had it. A few moments later, Bryant was in a chokehold.

Although a couple of men stepped in to help Bryant, others recorded the incident. The video quickly went viral, amassing more than 4.5 million views. In a statement, Morehouse called the behavior depicted "disappointing" and said the college is taking steps to address the situation.

What they're saying:

Morehouse's president, Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, followed up with his own statement, saying he expects "Morehouse Men" to "emobdy the values of compassion and moral discipline."

Clark Atlanta University said it is working with the Atlanta Police Department as the investigation continues. No additional details have been released.

The other side:

Although the schools have not identified the man and his girlfriend, the student newspaper says that the girlfriend later updated her Instagram bio to say, "I will be posting my side soon."

What's next:

It is unknown if charges have been pressed against the man or if he has been formally disciplined by the school. Many people on social media are calling for the man's arrest and expulsion from Morehouse. Demands for action against the girlfriend are also being made.