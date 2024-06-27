Viral video made in metro Atlanta does not show human trafficking, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department has addressed several media inquiries regarding a social media video showing people riding in the back of a moving truck. The video poster suggested that the individuals might be tied up and possibly trafficked.

On June 21, officers stopped the vehicle on Interstate 85 Northbound near Sugarloaf Parkway, according to Gwinnett PD.

According to police, inside the truck were two families, totaling eight people, including two juveniles. Contrary to the video’s implication, they were not tied up or in distress, police say.

The individuals appeared healthy and willingly spoke with officers, explaining that they were traveling from Alabama to Maryland for a new job opportunity. Their personal belongings were also in the truck.

The truck driver was cited for allowing the occupants to ride in the back without seatbelts. Officers transported the occupants to a local business where they could arrange alternate transportation to Maryland.

Currently, there is no evidence of human trafficking related to this incident, Gwinnett County PD said.

Unfortunately, the video went viral on social media without clarification.

One post on X of the video has more than 4 million views as of this writing.

Several websites based overseas have also shared the video without verifying if the information was accurate.