Viral claim that people went missing in Atlanta after job interviews is fake, police say

Sandy Springs police say a post spreading on social media about more than a dozen people disappearing after going to a job interview is false.

Rumors about the mysterious disappearances have been spreading on TikTok and other platforms.

What we know:

According to fact-checking outlet Snopes, the rumor began spreading around April 9 through TikTok.

In most cases, the rumor claims that 17 people have disappeared when they were allegedly lured to a location after applying for a fake job listing on Indeed.

In most of the postings about the claim, the details remain unclear with the videos saying that police are investigating.

After receiving calls about the situation, the Sandy Springs Police Department posted on Facebook that they were aware of the posts and that they were not true.

"We would like to clarify that this information is false. We have no knowledge of any such incident and are not conducting an investigation related to this claim," the police department wrote.

What they're saying:

In an email to Snopes, Indeed said that they hadn't received any credible evidence that the claims were true.

"We are aware of recent claims circulating online about missing individuals connected to job postings on our platform. These claims are unverified, and to date, we have seen no evidence to support them. We have not received any official reports or been contacted by law enforcement or other authorities about these allegations," a company spokesperson wrote.

While the story seemed shocking, the police are asking the public to make sure to check that the facts are true before spreading information.

"We understand that stories like this can cause concern. We encourage the public to verify information through official channels before sharing," the Sandy Springs Police Department said.