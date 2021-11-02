Vineyard Fest brings a taste of the world to North Georgia

For many of us, international travel plans have been put on hold for more than a year and a half now. But this Sunday, globe-trotting is as easy as heading up to one of North Georgia’s most popular resorts.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort’s Vineyard Fest returns Sunday for the 24th year, and this year’s theme — "Bon Voyage" — says it all. Organizers say the event aims to give guests a taste of the world with more than 100 varieties of wine, craft beer, and spirits … and, of course, plenty of food representing global cuisine.

Along with the taste-testing, pros will host cooking demonstrations every half-hour inside the property’s Viking Culinary Studio. Vineyard Fest also features live music and activities including — of course — grape stomping.

Just in case you’ve never visited Chateau Elan (or seen it featured previously on Good Day Atlanta), the winery and resort is located on 3,500 acres in Braselton; more than 30 wines are produced from the fruits of the vineyard, and the resort includes newly renovated guest rooms and private villas, eight restaurants, a 45-hole course, and a popular spa.

So, ready to start tasting your way around the world? Vineyard Fest is happening Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and general admission tickets include unlimited 1.5 oz pours of the wines, beer, and spirits; VIP tickets including early entry are also available. Chateau Elan is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton, right off of Interstate 85; for more information on tickets, click here.

Of course, we never turn down a chance to hang out at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, especially when there’s a chance we’ll be able to taste-test some food and wine! Click the video player to check out our morning getting a preview of this Sunday’s big event.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS