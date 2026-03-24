Man killed in shooting at Vine City market in Atlanta

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a food mart along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on March 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A man died Tuesday night after a shooting at a Vine City neighborhood market. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.



A man is dead after a shooting at Vine City neighborhood market in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW just east of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a man who was shot.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or a description of any suspects.

It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or if any arrests have been made.