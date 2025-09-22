Villa Rica man facing 7 felony counts of child exploitation

article

The Brief Joseph Vansickle, 49, charged with 7 felony counts of child exploitation Tip led investigators to search Villa Rica home, explicit material found Case ongoing; more charges may be filed, police say



A 49-year-old Villa Rica man was arrested Sept. 18 on seven felony counts of child exploitation and remains in the Carroll County Jail.

What we know:

The investigation began after Detective J. O’Neal received a tip that led to probable cause for search warrants at the home of Joseph Vansickle. While the case was underway, Vansickle was also arrested in Coweta County on an unrelated charge that violated his probation from another jurisdiction.

On Sept. 11, Villa Rica police searched Vansickle’s residence with assistance from a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 trained to detect electronic devices. Investigators reported finding sexually explicit material involving minors but said no local children appear to be involved.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.