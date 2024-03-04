Villa Rica High School counselor arrested for inappropriate relationships with students

article

A full-time Villa Rica High School counselor has been arrested after an investigation revealed he was involved in inappropriate relationships with multiple students.

Alonzo Wyatt, 30, was initially accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one student on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, two other victims who were being counseled by Wyatt were identified.

The investigation found that during counseling sessions, Wyatt made inappropriate comments to the two students, solicited them for sex and groped them.

Wyatt has been charged with six counts of improper sexual contact by a school employee and one count of criminal attempt.

"This investigation revealed a pattern of predatory behavior by Mr. Wyatt. He was in a position of trust at the school and students depended on him for assistance, advice, and safety. Mr. Wyatt clearly and continuously broke that trust and preyed on the students that he was in charge of supervising and assisting," a spokesperson from the Villa Rica Police Department stated. "This case has taken some time to investigate due to all the complex digital cell phone evidence and numerous victims and witnesses."

A spokesperson from the school district confirmed the allegations against Wyatt.