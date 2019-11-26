Vigil planned for former Covington assistant police chief

Officials released the mugshot of the man charged with killing former Covington Assistant Police Chief Almond Turner.

Christopher Denson, 41, is in a Mississippi jail being held on a $1 million bond.

Denson is Turner’s nephew. Police said the men were at a family birthday party Saturday in Meridian when Denson went to his car, grabbed a rifle, and opened fire.

Turner was struck in the head and chest.

Turner's son talked about his father on Monday. He said he was a great father and that he hopes to one day strive to be as great as his father was.

Turner is survived by his wife, three children, and several grandchildren.

There will be a candlelight vigil for Turner this Friday at the Covington Square starting at 7 p.m. Organizers ask those in attendance to bring their own candles.

