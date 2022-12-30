Vigil held for 4-year-old girl found dead in East Point apartment fire

Friends and family gathered to remember the life of a young girl found dead in the Polaris East Point Apartments fire last month.

Arielle Jackson, 4, lost her life the day before Thanksgiving. Her twin sister was also badly burned.

Friday, a memorial service and balloon release was held at the Dozier Early Learning Center off Washington Road.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A 4-year-old girl found dead the previous month after an apartment fire in East Point was honored with a balloon release and vigil on Dec. 30, 2022. (FOX 5)

Authorities believe that fire was not accidental. An arrest was made Nov. 24 in connection to her death, and the injury of another minor.

Nicole Ashley Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, the mother of both children involved, was taken into custody. A witness told officials that Jackson was home at the time of the fire, but she was unaccounted for during the rescue of her daughters.

Jackson faces multiple charges including arson, malice murder, and cruelty to children.