Video shows wild police chase in Atlanta involving 16-year-old driver

A 16-year-old driver led Atlanta Police on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle full of other teenagers last month, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident on April 7 began when the victim actively tracked their stolen vehicle in Cobb County and alerted authorities.

Less than an hour into the search, the Atlanta Police Department's Air Unit, Phoenix, located the stolen vehicle as it made its way back into the City of Atlanta. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the teenage driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a high-speed chase. Phoenix continued to track the stolen vehicle.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle, all teenagers, eventually drove to 1940 Fisher Road SE, where they jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away. However, the police quickly apprehended all suspects without incident.

The teenage driver was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Tools to Commit a Crime, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and Obstruction. Meanwhile, the three passengers in the vehicle were charged with Obstruction.

The Atlanta Police Department praised the officers involved in quickly and safely apprehending the suspects. However, the incident highlights the ongoing issue of auto theft in the Atlanta area. The authorities urged the public to take measures to secure their vehicles and remove valuable items to prevent auto theft.

WATCH THE CHASE BELOW