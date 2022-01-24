Video shows teacher appearing to strike student; parents outraged

Rockdale County students and parents are outraged about a video that appears to show a teacher striking a student.

None of the parents and students who reached out to FOX 5 wanted to speak on camera, but the student who recorded the video says they are uncomfortable with the environment at Salem High School.

The student who recorded the clip says it happened after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The incident reportedly happened at Salem High School in Rockdale County, Georgia.

The 39-second video shows what appears to be a teacher and student arguing at a desk.

The student says "I ain’t say s*** to you," and gathers his things.

As he approaches the door, the person who other students identify as the teacher yells a curse word and says "sit down somewhere" before he appears to knock the student to the ground.

Student reactions varied from shock and awe to awkward laughter, as what’s said to be a Salem High teacher yells again: "Sit your ugly a** down."

Cellphone video appears to show a teacher striking a student at Salem High School. Parents say they are outraged. Expand

Several parents have called the FOX 5 newsroom with concerns about how students are treated at the school. We reached out to Rockdale County Schools for comment. The system would only confirm they’re investigating.

It’s not clear what action, if any, will be taken against the teacher or student, but sources say the teacher could face battery charges.