Deadly crash on Mount Paran road captured on video

The Brief The wreck happened Sept. 1 around 5:23 p.m. at Northside Parkway NW and Mount Paran Road NW, according to police. Video recorded by former FOX 5 reporter Stacey Elgin shows the crash happening. Police said the driver abandoned his car but later turned himself in.



Newly obtained video shows the moment an alleged speeding driver slammed into another car at a northwest Atlanta intersection, killing a passenger.

What we know:

The wreck happened Sept. 1 around 5:23 p.m. at Northside Parkway NW and Mount Paran Road NW, according to police. Officers arrived to find a Toyota Prius carrying three people.

Video recorded by former FOX 5 reporter Stacey Elgin shows the Prius stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, both the Prius and Elgin’s car began driving. As the Prius entered the intersection, a gray Hyundai Elantra struck its side.

The Elantra paused for a second, and then tried to drive away, but stopped on the shoulder.

The backstory:

Police said the driver abandoned his car.

Police later identified the Elantra's driver as 21-year-old Buck Rollins, who they say abandoned his car after the crash. Investigators said Rollins was speeding through the area before colliding with the Prius.

Authorities said Rollins later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding.

A Prius was hit on Mount Paran Road. (Stacey Elgin)

A 62-year-old passenger in the Prius was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 23-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were also hospitalized with injuries.