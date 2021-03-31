Video shows former couple Quavo and Saweetie fight in elevator

Video from TMZ shows a violent struggle between rapper and metro Atlanta native Quavo and his former girlfriend and hip-hop artist Saweetie.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of the fight between the former couple, which happened in the elevator at a North Hollywood apartment complex.

In the clip, Saweetie hits Quavo and they struggle over some type of case before they both end up on the floor.

Saweetie stays there before struggling to pick herself up and limping off the elevator.

There's no word on what started the altercation.

