Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run

Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash.

He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe.

"This is somebody we're concerned with, we want him off our streets," said Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department.

The brazen middle-of-the-day hold-up happened back on May 30, but police just released the video Friday in the hopes of finding the suspect responsible.

"This occurred at 11:20 in the morning, it's normally a busy time, there's a high likelihood that someone else will be coming into the store and for someone to walk in and produce a firearm like this it's concerning on any level, but especially during the daytime like this," Sgt. Chafee said.

Investigators said the man stole about $190 from the cash register before he set his sights on something bigger, the store's safe.

"The manager went with that male they attempted to open the safe, but were not successful in that and the male ended up leaving with some money from the cash register," said Sgt. Chafee.

Atlanta police ask anyone who might know who the man is to call them. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.