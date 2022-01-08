Video shows Atlanta police chase stolen car by air

A convicted felon was arrested on Wednesday after police said he was spotted driving a stolen car, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Vehencei Ross, 22, of Atlanta, was charged with fleeing to elude, theft by receiving, criminal damage to property, and two weapons possession charges.

Police said they were first alerted to a stolen BMW just before 12:45 p.m. taken from an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Joseph E Boone Ave.

About four hours later, police spotted the suspect getting into the car in the area of Joseph E. Boone. The Georgia State Patrol was asked to assist.

Troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle at the intersection of MLK JR Dr. and Westview Dr. SW, but police said the driver kept going and sped up.

OMICRON SURGE: UNION LEADER SAYS CITY WORKERS WITH COVID-19 GETTING CALLED BACK EARLY

The APD air unit, called the Phoenix Air Unit, was brought in to track. Police released the video from the chopper showing the chopper watching the car swerve in and out of traffic.

Police said the driver eventually lost control, crashed, and tried to run into a cemetery, but officers on the ground were able to catch up due to the aerial surveillance.

In a statement about the incident, the Atlanta Police Department wrote:

"This is yet another outstanding display of great police work by the Atlanta Police Departments' mobile units, the Phoenix air unit, and the value of teamwork with our partners, the GSP State Troopers. We are grateful for each person who assisted in apprehending this repeat felon. We appreciate the work our officers do each day and their sacrifices for the good of the community."

Officer recovered a stolen firearm from the suspect.

Ross was booked into the Fulton County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____