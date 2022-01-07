Omicron surge: Union leader says city workers with COVID-19 getting called back early

An Atlanta government union head is protesting how the city is enforcing its COVID-19 policy.

Gina Pagnotta, who leads PACE, says phone calls are being placed to the homes of 911 operators telling them to get back to work before their symptoms from the infection are gone.

Pagnotta told FOX 5, and the city confirms, more than one dozen communication staffers are sidelined right now because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The union leader believes the shortage in the critical department is causing managers to pressure the call takers to come back before they should.

A spokesperson for the police department denies it.

Pagnotta says there has been a change because of a federal benchmark for ending at home quarantine being decreased from 10 days to five days.

"We cannot call these workers back if they are sick," Pagnotta said.

She recounted one worker who got a positive test with symptoms before the CDC changed the guidelines.

While still at home, that operator got a call from a manager telling her she could return after five days.

"Because she felt pressure to keep her job, Pagnotta said, "she came in and she could barely stand."

The 911 manager saw the worker and sent her back home.

On Friday, Pagnotta held a phone call with human resources and requested a meeting for next week to review COVID-19 protocols.

The 911 center is not the only agency that has seen an impact by COVID-19 in staffing. Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith released a statement on Thursday about staffing and COVID-19 that reads:

"The current pandemic has caused significant staffing challenges across the country, and the Public Safety community is not immune to these conditions. Despite no significant response time or services changes, the latest outbreak has adversely impacted AFRD.

"Atlanta Fire is encouraged by the support of the Mayor's Office, updated mask requirements, and the changes to the CDC guidelines. With the support of the dedicated men and women who serve, AFRD will continue to answer the call from its citizens during their time of need as expeditiously as possible.’

