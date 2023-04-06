Video shows arrest of Newnan theater manager for trying to kiss teenage employee

Body camera video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moments after officers arrived to a frantic call from a parent who reported his teenage daughter was just sexually assaulted by her boss. Investigators are now trying to determine if the incident has happened before, but unreported.

Washanta Gamalathge, 60, faces charges of sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

Gamalathge works as the Regal Georgian movie theater located along Newnan Crossing Bypass in Newnan. He is accused of cornering and attempting to kiss a 17-year-old female worker in the employee break room.

In the video, another employee is seen showing the officer the break room and pointing out the security camera. When police asked Gamalathge to see the video, he can be heard saying the camera had been broken for years.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The Regal Georgian movie theater located along Newnan Crossing Bypass in Newnan (FOX 5)

The movie theater told police they were sending up another manager to check the camera system for video. While police stepped out to discuss the case, they say employees of the theater alerted them Gamalathge had locked himself in the office, where the security footage is kept.

The body cam video shows an employee unlocking the door. Police say they discovered the manager there watching the break room video. They asked him to stop what he was doing.

The other manager arrives and shows police the video and that is when police are seen putting Gamalathge under arrest.

Newnan Police say they would like to hear from the public, especially any past or current employees of the Georgia Cinemas. So far, they say two additional either past or current workers have come forward and more charges are possible.

After viewing the tape, officers put Gamalathge in handcuffs. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Anyone with information in this or any other case involving Gamalathg is asked to call the Newnan Police Department.