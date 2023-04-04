Man tries to kiss underage employee and destroy surveillance video, police say

article

A Newnan movie theater manager tried to kiss an underage employee, according to a police incident report.

Washanta Gamalathge, 60, faces charges of sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

A Newnan police officer was called to the Regal Georgian movie theater on Friday afternoon. According to the police report, the officer met with a 17-year-old girl and her father.

The girl told the officer she had just cleaned the break room when she was cornered by her manager, who attempted to kiss her. The girl ran to the family bathroom, locked the door, and called her father, who called the police.

Officers spoke with the manager, Gamalathge, about the incident and asked about a camera in the break room. The police report states Gamalathge told them it had not worked for years.

While speaking to Gamalathge’s boss, the police report states he slipped away and locked himself in the room with the security cameras. Another employee had a key and when the door was opened, the officer stated in the police report he saw Gamalathge tampering with the video.

The report continued that the officer was able to watch the video of the break room. It shows Gamalathge approach the teenage girl, put his hand on her waist, and attempted to lift her head and leaned in before she smacked his hand away and ran from the room.

After viewing the tape, officers put Gamalathge in handcuffs. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.