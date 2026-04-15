Video shows arrest of babysitter accused in toddler's death

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The Brief Atlanta police released video of a 71-year-old babysitter being arrested for murder in the shooting death of a child. Investigators are still searching for the babysitter's son and a third person who was at the home during the shooting. Police say the babysitter and her son lied to officers during the initial investigation into the boy's death.



Atlanta police have released body camera footage showing the arrest of a 71-year-old babysitter accused in the death of 3-year-old Armani Lyons.

What we know:

Officers went to an apartment on Landrum Drive just before 8:15 p.m. Monday to find a wanted person. Video shows Barbara Edwards coming to the door before being handcuffed and led to a patrol car.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Barbara Edwards (Courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Edwards is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to children. Police say Lyons was shot in the head while in her care on April 5 at an apartment complex on Washington Street SW.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still searching for Edward's son, Jermaine Hardman, who faces the same charges. Police are also looking for a third unidentified person who was allegedly at the apartment the night of the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the child's death. Both Edwards and Hardman are accused of lying to police during initial questioning.

What they're saying:

Loved ones say they are still trying to process what happened to the young boy.

"He should have been running around right now, enjoying this weather," said Trinetta Julian, a close family friend whom Armani called "Grandma."

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.