Video shows armed prowlers, neighbors told to lock doors

Neighbors in northwest Atlanta are being told to lock their doors and set their alarms.

People who live in the Mt. Paran-Northside neighborhood are on edge. One woman showed FOX 5 video, posted on social media by a neighbor, of people with guns, wearing ski masks, lurking around someone's home.

In the video an alarm sound can be heard and the masked strangers run away.

"We're taking precautions, but it's a concern, concern for the whole neighborhood I think, said Tom Reeder who lives in the community.

The neighborhood association sent out a letter saying this was the third attempted burglary in 10 days. Several days ago, three people smashed a front window to get into a home off Harris Trail. When the homeowner screamed, they ran off.

The community already has private security, license plate readers and cameras. The neighborhood association said they'll be adding even more patrols. They're also urging residents to make sure they lock their doors, set their alarms, and if they have cameras, make sure they're operational.

"When we leave the house for any reason, even if we're just walking the dog, we're locking our front doors, if we're gone longer than that we will arm the alarm," said Reeder.

According to a message that went out to the community from the neighborhood association, investigators are looking into whether all three incidents are related.