VIDEO: Man fires repeatedly at driver who rear-ends him in Chamblee

A newly-released video from the Chamblee Police Department shows a dramatic confrontation between two drivers on Jan. 20.

In the video, a car can be seen rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive.

After the collision, the driver of the car that was rear-ended gets out of the vehicle and begins approaching the driver behind him.

He can clearly be heard yelling at the driver not to pull off as the driver puts his vehicle in reverse and begins backing away from the scene.

The man then fires 12 shots at the reversing car from a 9mm handgun. None of the bullets hit the driver, but the car was damaged by several bullets.

Using Chamblee Police's Flock License Plate Reader System, officers identified both vehicles involved.

The suspected shooter's vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Quality In on Northeast Expressway. A search warrant was obtained for the room registered to the driver and for the vehicle.

On Jan. 23, Chamblee police officers conducted a surveillance operation at Quality Inn. After 6 hours, they arrested the suspect, Alex Bane, as he left his room.

Bane was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He also has an active arrest warrant for a firearms violation out of Pennsylvania and will be extradited.