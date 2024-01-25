Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:27 AM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:46 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

VIDEO: Man fires repeatedly at driver who rear-ends him in Chamblee

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Chamblee
FOX 5 Atlanta

RAW: Shooting on Shallowford Road/Dresden Drive

Raw video of shooting at intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A newly-released video from the Chamblee Police Department shows a dramatic confrontation between two drivers on Jan. 20.

In the video, a car can be seen rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Drive.

After the collision, the driver of the car that was rear-ended gets out of the vehicle and begins approaching the driver behind him.

He can clearly be heard yelling at the driver not to pull off as the driver puts his vehicle in reverse and begins backing away from the scene.

The man then fires 12 shots at the reversing car from a 9mm handgun. None of the bullets hit the driver, but the car was damaged by several bullets.

Using Chamblee Police's Flock License Plate Reader System, officers identified both vehicles involved.

The suspected shooter's vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Quality In on Northeast Expressway. A search warrant was obtained for the room registered to the driver and for the vehicle.

On Jan. 23, Chamblee police officers conducted a surveillance operation at Quality Inn. After 6 hours, they arrested the suspect, Alex Bane, as he left his room.

Bane was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He also has an active arrest warrant for a firearms violation out of Pennsylvania and will be extradited. 