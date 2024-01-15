Expand / Collapse search
Video: Man damages cars during rampage with skid loader at Home Depot

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Man arrested after skid loader rampage at Nebraska Home Depot

A man was arrested after damaging several vehicles, including a police cruiser, with a skid-steer loader outside a Home Depot in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday, Jan. 14, local media reported, citing police. (Credit: Jaime Mora via Storyful)

A man was arrested after he damaged several vehicles while driving a skid-steer loader outside a Home Depot in Nebraska. 

Over the weekend, 36-year-old Samuel Peyrot was recorded ramming a police car with a skid loader as customers took shelter inside of a Home Depot in Lincoln. 

Video recorded by Jaime Mora showed Peyrot becoming surrounded by police after the rampage. 

FILE - Still image taken from video showing man going on a rampage driving a skid loader in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"I went to Home Depot with my family to buy things for the house, I walked out of the store when my family and I noticed a skid loader ramming into cars and other buildings including an ATM and a liquor store. I decided to take videos and pictures to have proof of the incident," Mora told Storyful. 

Peyrot was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault to an officer, assault and criminal mischief, according to local news reports. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 