Video: Horse on I-95 captured after galloping alongside drivers in Philadelphia

It was a horse's day out in the big city on Tuesday morning!

SKYFOX caught up with a horse on the loose near West Moreland Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section around 6 a.m.

It was spotted fiercely galloping alongside drivers on I-95 North just moments earlier in a video captured by Angelo Palmer.

Hooves pounding on the pavement, the horse's mane flowed freely in the wind as it took over the busy roadway's shoulder.

The horse's wild ride came to an end at the bottom of the Allegheny Avenue off-ramp as several law enforcement vehicles cornered the animal.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live on the scene as the horse was captured and loaded into a horse van.

A man wearing an "Urban Riding Club" sweatshirt said he didn't know how the horse got loose, but that it was going to be OK.

Details of where the horse came from, and how it got loose are still unclear.

Luckily, the majestic creature was safely captured, and even inspired local law enforcement to horse around!