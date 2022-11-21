Video: East Point police chief releases PSA on sex trafficking

Chief Shawn Buchanan with the East Point police released a new PSA video on sex trafficking Friday.

The video shows two teen boys approached by a group of three girls. The boys ask the girls if they'd like a ride to a party. When the girls seem interested, a third boy jumps out of the car with a gun, forcing them inside.

"Much too often, girls just like this are lured into sex trafficking," Chief Buchanan said in the video. "I know it's tempting to jump into a car with a stranger because you want a ride, but that is definitely the wrong answer."

The purpose of the fictional skit is to show people how easy it is to be tricked into a dangerous situation.

"Please, think before you act. Be safe out here. Be smart out here," Chief Buchanan said.

Chief Buchanan's office said the department will be releasing more videos in the near future regarding holiday safety.