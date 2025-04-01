Expand / Collapse search

Video: Driver crashes into pole during high-speed Sandy Springs chase

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 1, 2025 8:20am EDT
Sandy Springs
High-speed Sandy Springs chase ends with crash

A high-speed chase in Sandy Springs last week ended with the driver crashing into a power pole. The chase was caught on camera.

The Brief

    • Suspect crashes after high-speed chase on Roswell Road
    • Loren Andrew Mulville charged with DUI and reckless driving
    • Released on bond over $17,000

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Newly-released video shows Sandy Springs police arresting a man following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Roswell Road.

What we know:

The incident happened last Wednesday after police attempted a traffic stop. Authorities say Loren Andrew Mulville sped away, leading officers on a pursuit.

Police say Mulville eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, causing the pole and power lines to collapse and spark.

Mulville was arrested at the scene and is now facing multiple charges, including reckless driving and driving under the influence.

What's next:

According to jail records, he has since been released on bond totaling more than $17,000. It is unknown when he will appear in court. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Sandy Springs Police Department. 

