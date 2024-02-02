Video: Dramatic rescue of a motorist from a burning car in Coweta County

A motorist trapped in a burning SUV after an accident was rescued thanks to the quick actions of Sgt. Steven Mills. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared the heart-stopping video.

The dramatic rescue, captured on the officer's body camera, unfolded when Sgt. Mills arrived at an accident scene to discover an SUV engulfed in flames after veering off the road and colliding with a tree.

As the video begins, an intense orange glow illuminates the dark backdrop of woods, leading Sgt. Mills to the fiery scene. With no time to spare, he promptly shattered the vehicle's windows to assess the situation inside. To his alarm, he found a man trapped in the driver's seat, with the fire rapidly spreading into the passenger compartment.

The sheriff’s office equipped its deputies with tools designed for such emergencies, including window breakers and seat belt cutters. Sgt. Mills was prepared. The body camera footage reveals the tense moments that followed, as he worked feverishly to free the trapped driver.

In an astonishing display of skill and determination, Sgt. Mills managed to extract the motorist from the inferno in less than ninety seconds. This feat underscored the lethal potential of vehicle fires, which are known for their intensity and speed.

Sheriff Lenn Wood praised Sgt. Mills for his heroic actions, noting the deputy's humility as he chose not to report his deed to the department. The sheriff and his team only learned of the rescue from firefighters who responded to the scene. For Sgt. Mills, this life-saving act was merely a day's work, embodying the commitment and bravery of Coweta County's finest.

Reflecting on the incident, Sheriff Wood remarked on the importance of being prepared for any situation. "This incident highlights the critical need for the right tools and training," he stated. "Thanks to our recent investments, Sgt. Mills was able to save a life."

Sgt. Mills's bravery and quick thinking not only saved a life but also served as a powerful reminder of the dangers that first responders face daily.