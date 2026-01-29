Expand / Collapse search
Video: Bloodhound tracks man wanted in Fayette County deadly stabbing

By
Published  January 29, 2026 4:59pm EST
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Bloodhounds track down stabbing suspect in Fayette County

Bloodhounds track down stabbing suspect in Fayette County

Body camera footage shows Fayette County deputies using bloodhounds to track down a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man at a mobile home park. Our Doug Evans breaks down the stabbing and arrest.

The Brief

    • A Fayette County sheriff’s bloodhound is credited with tracking and finding a murder suspect deep in the woods with the weapon still in his hands.
    • Reginaldo Caal-Tiul is accused of stabbing a man to death at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park in Fayette County.
    • The motive for the killing is still under investigation.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says his deputies were called to a murder scene at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park early Wednesday morning. They found the victim stabbed to death and learned the suspect had run away with the murder weapon in his hands.

What we know:

Deputies on the scene turned to a sheriff's office K9 to find this murder suspect. He’s a bloodhound by the name of Rufus.

Body camera video FOX 5 has obtained shows deputies in the dark converging on an abandoned sofa deep in the woods near the murder scene. They take Reginaldo Caal-Tiul, 28, into custody and discover the murder weapon.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Babb praised his K-9 team and says he’s always believed in the bloodhounds for this reason. He says the entire track of the suspect lasted nearly 30 minutes and was conducted in freezing temperatures.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the victim. 

They also say at this time, they don’t have a lot of information on a possible motive for the murder.

The Source: FOX 5's Doug Evans spoke with Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb. Body camera video was provided by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

