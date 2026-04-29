Widow speaks after ex-Braves minor league player arrest

The Brief Stavan Albert Facey, a 34-year-old truck driver, died after a high-speed crash involving a former Atlanta Braves minor league player. Kimberly Johnson, Facey's wife, is seeking justice and described her late husband as her best friend following the preventable tragedy. Jonathan Matos Morales, 18, is accused of weaving through traffic at high speeds and leaving the scene of the deadly collision in Florida.



The wife of a 34-year-old truck driver killed in a Florida crash is speaking out after a former Atlanta Braves minor league player was accused of causing the deadly wreck and leaving the scene.

What we know:

Stavan Albert Facey died when his semi-truck overturned across all southbound lanes following a crash in Florida. A Florida Highway Patrol arrest report shows that 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales was driving a dark-colored Mustang at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic before the collision.

State troopers said the Mustang hit a Chevy Trailblazer, which forced the SUV into the path of the truck Facey was driving. Morales allegedly left the scene, but investigators later found his car at the Braves' facility in Florida.

Morales was released from the Manatee County Jail April 21 on a $100,000 bond. He entered a not guilty plea to charges connected to the crash on Monday.

What they're saying:

Kimberly Johnson, Facey's wife, said the last few days have been an emotional roller-coaster since her husband was killed. She described the 34-year-old as her best friend.

"I’m just sad. I’m also mad because the whole situation could have been prevented. It’s a lot. I’m just all over the place," Johnson said.

Johnson expressed appreciation for the team turning Morales in, but she believes the 18-year-old needs to face the consequences of his actions. "I want to say, being 18-years-old, he’s now an adult. You’re no longer a child. You know how to put on your big pants on and do the time," she said.

Johnson remembered the moment she received the phone call informing her that her husband was gone. "I was like, what, you mean he’s gone? Like gone where? I had to actually hear those words, that he’s gone. I lost it," she said.

She said she hopes he is watching over the family and misses him a lot.

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