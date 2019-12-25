Victim says he was followed from ATM

Dunwoody police have a warning for consumers about using ATMs.

Officers said someone reported a car break-in.

They said the victim withdrew $1,500 from an ATM outside of the city limits.

Then, he drove to Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.

He was inside for about 15 minutes.

But police said the victim believes he was followed.

Advertisement

That's because the receipts for his ATM withdrawals were missing from his car.

Dunwoody police want to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings at all times.