Victim of viral homophobic beating begins new chapter protecting others

Brandon White, a man who was brutally attacked in southwest Atlanta because of his sexuality, has begun a new chapter in his life. In February 2012, White was ambushed by men shouting homophobic slurs at him on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta. Within days, a video of the attack went viral, garnering attention across the globe.

Twelve years later, White reflects on the long road to recovery he has traveled. Today, he has devoted himself to protecting others as a police officer in Chamblee. "It took me a while to come to terms with and accept what had actually happened," White shared. "I view it as an opportunity for growth because I had not considered a career in law enforcement before this incident. The actions of others significantly altered my life path."

The police were successful in apprehending the attackers, two of whom were convicted of hate crimes. Their investigative work piqued White's interest. Last year, White met Chamblee’s Interim Police Chief, Gary Yandura, at a panel discussion about hate crimes and expressed interest in joining the police force. A month later, Yandura hired White, who graduated from the police academy in late November.

White hopes his personal experience as a crime victim will inform his outreach efforts and work with other victims within the Chamblee community. "I can offer compassion and understanding from a place of personal experience," he said.

Officer White is also proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community in law enforcement and aims to mend the fractured relations between the two groups from within. "We must stop the hate," White urged. "It starts with being comfortable in your own skin, knowing that it's okay to be yourself, to live your truth. Know that there are people here ready to support you.