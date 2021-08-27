Police: Armed robbery suspect followed victim from gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say stole thousands of dollars after following his victim out of a gas station.
According to officials, the robbery started on July 21 near a Peachtree Corners gas station.
Officials say the victim was in line at the gas station and noticed the suspect behind him. When the victim left, the suspect followed and used a beige Chevrolet Impala to stop the victim in the road.
After pointing a gun at the victim, the suspect stole over $9,000 as well as personal items.
If you recognize the suspect, please call detectives at 770513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
