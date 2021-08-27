Police: Armed robbery suspect followed victim from gas station

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say stole thousands of dollars after following his victim out of a gas station.

According to officials, the robbery started on July 21 near a Peachtree Corners gas station.

Officials say the victim was in line at the gas station and noticed the suspect behind him. When the victim left, the suspect followed and used a beige Chevrolet Impala to stop the victim in the road.

After pointing a gun at the victim, the suspect stole over $9,000 as well as personal items.

If you recognize the suspect, please call detectives at 770513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

