Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to campaign for Ossoff, Warnock Monday

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in Georgia Monday campaigning for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The Democratic challengers Republican incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in two highly competitive January runoffs. Recent polling shows the candidates within just one percentage point of each other in both races.

Harris is scheduled to make two stops during her visit. She will travel to Suwanee and Columbus, Georgia.

Next month's runoffs are critical for both parties because they will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Republicans need to win both seats to maintain their current majority in the chamber. If Democrats win, they will control the Senate, along with the House of Representatives and the White House.

