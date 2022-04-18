Verizon raising minimum wage to $20 per hour, offering sign-on bonuses for new hires in Atlanta

A spokesperson for Verizon said the wireless carrier is hiring customer service and retail employees starting at $20 an hour with sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers.

Verizon is also giving raises to all retail and customer service employees currently earning less than $20 per hour.

The company is offering premium pay differentials for assistant managers to work on holidays and Sundays.

Bilingual employees are also eligible for pay differentials.

Interested people can submit applications online.

