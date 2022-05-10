Vehicle description released in deadly hit and run on Veterans Memorial Hwy.

While family members of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Veterans Memorial Highway late last month are preparing to lay him to rest, Cobb County police have shared a description of the vehicle investigators believe struck him.

"According to our investigators, it was a black Ford or Chevrolet pickup truck. The witnesses described it being on an aftermarket lift so the suspension was altered," Sgt. Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department said.

Police said 55 year-old Johnny Harris was walking across Veteran’s Memorial Highway when he was hit on April 29. Harris was not using a crosswalk when he was struck, officials said. Since then, his family has been asking this question.

"We just wanna know why did you not stop? Why did you keep going? Did you know you hit somebody? Did you even know you took somebody away from us? Did you know that?" his niece K Phoxx said in an interview Saturday.

Delk said investigators were able to determine that the truck did stop but sped off almost immediately following the accident.

"We actually do have witnesses who were actually out and about so they saw the vehicle stop and then leave," he said.

Police said the truck they are looking for will likely have damage to the front grill or its hood. They’re asking people to be on the lookout for any vehicle that matches that description.

"Someone knows who has this vehicle…and so, I think if they actually do hear this and they’re like ‘Man, I know a guy who has a truck just like that, my neighbor has a truck just like that,’ just give us a call because we’d like to check it out," Delk said.

If you have any information that could help police identify the driver or find the truck involved, you’re asked to call Cobb County PD’s STEP unit at 770-499-3987.