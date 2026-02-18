Woman, multiple pets killed in Forsyth County mobile home fire

The Brief Woman found dead in early morning mobile home fire. Blaze happened on Settingdown Road in north Forsyth. Fire remains under investigation; road has reopened.



A woman was found dead early Wednesday morning after a mobile home caught fire in north Forsyth County, authorities said.

What we know:

Fire crews responded around 5:15 a.m. to a single-family mobile home in the 5000 block of Settingdown Road. The roadway was closed between Hampton Park Road and Bottoms Road for several hours as crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

Officials confirmed one adult female was found deceased inside the home. Multiple pets also died in the fire.

The woman’s body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for examination, which officials said is standard procedure in fire-related deaths.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Forsyth County Fire investigators are working alongside the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office crime scene units and the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office.

No additional details have been released.