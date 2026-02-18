27-year-old motorcyclist from Jasper killed in crash Tuesday

The Brief 27-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cherokee crash. Wreck happened on East Cherokee Drive Tuesday afternoon. Investigation ongoing; no charges filed.



A 27-year-old Jasper man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on East Cherokee Drive, authorities said.

What we know:

Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. to East Cherokee Drive just north of Cumming Highway. Investigators said Nicholas Rider was traveling north when a passenger car traveling south turned in front of him to enter a driveway.

The 82-year-old driver of the car from Ball Ground was not reported injured. Rider died as a result of the collision.

What's next:

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, according to authorities.