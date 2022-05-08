Family of man killed in Cobb County hit-and-run wants justice

The family of Johnny Harris, a man killed in a hit-and-run on Veterans Memorial Parkway, gathered for a balloon release on Saturday in his memory.

Cobb County police are investigating, and the family wants justice for the man.

It started as a night out, but it changed the lives of Harris' family forever.

"We feel robbed," K. Phoxx, Harris' niece said.

Family told FOX 5 Atlanta he was at Mexico Lindo on April 29. He decided to walk across the street to get cigarettes. Minutes later, family saw police lights across the street.

Harris made it to the store, but never made it back.

Restaurant owner Oscar Lopez said the lack of street lighting makes the road unsafe for pedestrians.

Harris' family wants answers from police and accountability for the driver who killed their loved one.

"We just want to know, ‘Why didn’t you stop?'" Phoxx said.

Advertisement

Cobb County police didn't respond when asked about how the case is progressing.