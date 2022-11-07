Expand / Collapse search
Out-of-control vehicle crashes into Cherokee County fire station, transformer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Cherokee County firefighters are being temporarily relocated after an accident left their station without power Sunday afternoon.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were inside Fire Station 24 on 1000 River Park Boulevard when they heard a loud explosion.

When they went to check the noise out, they discovered a vehicle had left the road and hit the station, its transformer, and its backup generator.

Crews quickly responded to treat the driver and control the burning fluid spilling out into the area.

Due to the crash, the station has no primary or backup power sources.

Officials expect the repairs to the station to take around two days. While repairs are going on, the firefighters will be relocated to nearby stations.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time. 