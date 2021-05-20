Acclaimed Vincent van Gogh experience opens in Atlanta

Look at a painting by Vincent van Gogh for long enough, and you’ll start to feel like you’re stepping into another world.

And now, thanks to a new experience opening this week in Atlanta, you really will be immersed in the legendary artist’s unique view of the world around him.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" makes its North American debut right here in Atlanta, opening Wednesday at the city’s Pratt Pullman District and remaining in the space through November. Described as a "360-degree, immersive digital art experience," "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" uses digital projections, light and sound, and virtual reality to bring the iconic paintings of the Dutch artist to life, aiming to draw visitors into his post-impressionist works and to allow them to explore the art in a totally new way.

Created by European entertainment producer Exhibition Hub, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has already wrapped up successful engagements in international cities including Brussels, Naples, and Beijing, and is scheduled to open in U.S. cities including New York (June), Philadelphia (August), and Boston (September).

Here in Atlanta, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays; admission prices start at $20.70 for children and $32.30 for adults.

For more information on visiting "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning exploring the vivid, incredible world of Vincent van Gogh.

