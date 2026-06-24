Vacant West Midtown site set for massive transformation by 2028

The Brief An abandoned tire recycling plant on Huber Street in West Midtown is slated to become a new 247-unit apartment complex named Alta West Midtown. The $75 million development will feature 38 affordable housing units, green space, and is projected to generate $10 million in taxes over 10 years. Develop Fulton approved $75 million in tax incentives for the project, with the developer aiming to close on the property by the end of the year and finish construction by 2028.



An abandoned and rundown tire recycling plant in West Midtown may soon be transformed into a vibrant residential community.

Transforming a vacant factory

What we know:

Developer WP South Acquisitions LLC plans to build a $75 million apartment complex, known as Alta West Midtown, on the 1500 block of Huber Street. The site, currently a hollow and dilapidated tire recycling plant, will be converted into 247 residential units and new green space.

Some local business owners and residents welcome the change. Ed Costa, who owns the ceramic store Olaria in West Midtown, was excited about the potential for increased foot traffic. "More people who could walk over or more people who could pass by, that’s great," Costa said.

The development is also expected to boost the local economy, creating 200 construction jobs and generating significant revenue for the city. According to Kwanza Hall, chairman of Develop Fulton, "It will generate over the 10-year schedule, 10-million dollars in taxes." On Tuesday, the Develop Fulton board approved $75 million in tax incentives for the project. Hall noted that taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for the development.

When asked if taxpayers would shoulder any of the burden, Hall answered, "Currently, no. Taxpayers aren’t truly footing the bill."

A push for affordable housing

What we don't know:

While the project details are moving forward, the developer has not yet publicly responded to requests for comment regarding specific construction timelines or leasing details.

The developer plans to build 247 planned units, 38 will be designated as affordable housing. Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, Post 1 At Large, said the city mandates any developer receiving public financing for residential developments must set aside a portion of units for affordable housing. "That leads to the development, further, of affordable housing in a community that may not have otherwise have had it," Bond said.

"Getting additional housing in a time when housing is pretty expensive is generally a good idea, especially affordable housing, since it’s so hard for a lot of folks to afford homes right now," Costa added.

Develop Fulton reports that the developer plans to close on the purchase of the property by the end of this year, with hopes to complete construction by 2028.