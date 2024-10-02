USPS stresses holding mail or filing change of address for Hurricane Helene victims

The U.S. Postal Service is working to restore service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene, resuming operations where it is safe to do so. While many post offices in Georgia have reopened, some facilities remain temporarily closed, according to USPS.

On Monday afternoon, USPS released a list of where mail service was temporarily suspended until further notice.

For residents unable to access their homes, the Postal Service offers Hold Mail service for those planning to return within 30 days. If it appears your home will not be ready within that time, you are advised to submit a Change of Address (COA) request, marking it as "Temporary" if you plan to return within six months. For those not planning to return, a permanent COA request is recommended. COA cards are available at local post offices, from your letter carrier, or can be submitted online at usps.com.

To ensure mail delivery in affected areas, the Postal Service urges residents to clear debris around their mailboxes and provide a secure receptacle with their address clearly displayed if their mailbox was damaged or destroyed.

Customers with questions about mail or package delivery can contact USPS Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS. For the latest updates on postal services in impacted areas, visit http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome